Strategic Equity Management Purchases 14,262 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Strategic Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 139.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA:TPHD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.75. 10,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $36.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

