Strategic Equity Management Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,251. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1498 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

