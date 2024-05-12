Strategic Equity Management Trims Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Equity Management reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,083 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,503,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. The stock had a trading volume of 426,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,987. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.