Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 17,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,602. The stock has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.46.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

