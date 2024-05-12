Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (STBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of STBI stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 706. Sturgis Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

