Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.81

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.81 and traded as high as $9.81. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 71,632 shares trading hands.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

