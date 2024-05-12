Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,890,768,000 after purchasing an additional 691,497 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,233,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,084,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,835,000 after purchasing an additional 335,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.