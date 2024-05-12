SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) vs. AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Financial Contrast

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT -21.01% -7.36% -4.76% SunPower -14.15% -40.95% -11.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AXT and SunPower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 0 4 0 3.00 SunPower 9 10 0 0 1.53

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AXT presently has a consensus price target of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 48.89%. SunPower has a consensus price target of $4.72, indicating a potential upside of 105.38%. Given SunPower’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SunPower is more favorable than AXT.

49.5% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of AXT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of SunPower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AXT has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AXT and SunPower’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $75.79 million 2.11 -$17.88 million ($0.40) -9.02 SunPower $1.69 billion 0.24 -$247.11 million ($1.37) -1.68

AXT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunPower. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AXT beats SunPower on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for use in Wi-Fi and IoT devices, transistors, direct broadcast television, power amplifiers, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in LEDs, screen displays using micro-LEDs, printer head lasers and LEDs, 3-D sensing using VCSELs, data center communication using VCSELs, sensors for industrial robotics/near-infrared sensors, optical couplers, solar cells, night vision goggles, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and other lasers, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium substrates for use in multi-junction solar cells for satellites, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, infrared detectors, and carrier wafer for LED. Further, it provides 6N+ and 7N+ purified gallium, boron trioxide, gallium-magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. It sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production. The company also provides post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. It serves residential customers, including individual homeowners and new home builders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. SunPower Corporation operates as a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

