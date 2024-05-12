Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) PT Raised to $35.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 34.0 %

Shares of SG opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $949,976.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,356,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,267 shares of company stock worth $2,090,933. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

