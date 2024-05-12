Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Announces Earnings Results

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Sylvamo Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of SLVM opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $67.35.
Sylvamo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.
Insider Transactions at Sylvamo
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLVM
Sylvamo Company Profile
Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sylvamo
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.