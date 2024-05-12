Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Announces Earnings Results

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sylvamo Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SLVM opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $67.35.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Insider Transactions at Sylvamo

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $769,504.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,249 shares in the company, valued at $710,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $769,504.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,094,892.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,951 shares of company stock worth $1,618,664 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

