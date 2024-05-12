Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Synaptics stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.94. 846,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,199. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.59. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

