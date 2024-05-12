Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
Synaptics stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.94. 846,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,199. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.59. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37.
In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
