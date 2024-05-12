Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $192.38

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.38 ($2.42) and traded as high as GBX 288 ($3.62). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.53), with a volume of 218,636 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.02) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 224.40 ($2.82).

The firm has a market capitalization of £459.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.45.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

