Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,514,000 after buying an additional 1,714,897 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 438,664 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,726,000 after purchasing an additional 334,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 762.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 182,883 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 613,537 shares of company stock valued at $36,409,767. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

