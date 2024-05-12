TD Cowen Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $115.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Shares of SYNA opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.53. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.86.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Synaptics by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 180.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

