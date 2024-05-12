Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 529 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Fair Isaac worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $41.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,328.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,506. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $739.61 and a 52 week high of $1,358.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,224.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,172.64.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

