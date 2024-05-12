Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 73,006 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 219.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,006 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,821,000 after purchasing an additional 99,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after purchasing an additional 324,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,023,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,163,000 after purchasing an additional 137,209 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $142.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average of $129.26.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.