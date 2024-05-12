Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 133.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,746 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 238,608 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of eBay worth $18,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $495,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,717,000 after purchasing an additional 209,695 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,485 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

eBay Stock Up 1.3 %

EBAY traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,873,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,556. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

