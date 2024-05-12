Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $17,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $2,655,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,959. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.69. 560,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.93. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.54 and a 1 year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

