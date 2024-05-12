Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 103,473 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,473 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. 5,299,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,182,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

