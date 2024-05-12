Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 534,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.43% of Revvity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,579,487,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $108,353,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $80,818,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $42,434,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $33,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RVTY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

RVTY stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.80. 608,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,775. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

