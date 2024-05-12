Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AerCap were worth $18,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

AerCap Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.17. 1,635,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,180. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.