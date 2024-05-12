Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $104.52 Million Stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the quarter. Burford Capital comprises approximately 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Burford Capital were worth $104,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Burford Capital by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Burford Capital by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 69,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Burford Capital by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its position in Burford Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 368,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Burford Capital by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 49,320 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BUR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.44. 1,377,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,718. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58.

Burford Capital Increases Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 56.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.38%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

