Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $35.95 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,868 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $35,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. FMR LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,223,000 after buying an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,145,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,403,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,960,000 after buying an additional 271,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,277,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,723,000 after buying an additional 83,785 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.55. 921,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,121. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $171.47 and a one year high of $209.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

