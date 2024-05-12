Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $37.45 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,540 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of PACCAR worth $37,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after buying an additional 89,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,921,000 after acquiring an additional 328,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,788,000 after acquiring an additional 54,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average is $103.38.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,837 shares of company stock worth $8,470,647. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

