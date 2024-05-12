Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $64.13 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 49,291 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $64,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.64.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,137,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,363,398.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 624,193 shares of company stock valued at $182,005,898 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

