Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $69.98 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,886 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $69,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,359,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,529,332. The stock has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

