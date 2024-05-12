Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.40.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.13. 2,036,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,945. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.