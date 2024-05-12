Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 95,397 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 266.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,397 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Target were worth $18,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.51. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

