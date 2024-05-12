Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 469.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,378 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dover were worth $38,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.55. The company had a trading volume of 837,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,429. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $186.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

