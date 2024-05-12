Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,641 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AON were worth $21,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $980,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of AON by 3,153.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 10.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AON stock traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.10. 2,288,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,365. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.47. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.