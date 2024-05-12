Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,081 Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,499,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the period. Claros Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Claros Mortgage Trust worth $102,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,983,000 after acquiring an additional 91,413 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 30,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 18,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

CMTG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 299,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 26.27 and a quick ratio of 25.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.29%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

