Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,390 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $36,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $15.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $593.03. 1,328,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.60. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at $72,558,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,711 shares of company stock worth $21,630,972 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

