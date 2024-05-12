Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 131,718 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,718 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prologis were worth $35,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Prologis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,671,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,788,000 after purchasing an additional 44,472 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average of $121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.12.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

