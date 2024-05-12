Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 44,691 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 44,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $352.96. 1,390,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.