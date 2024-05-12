Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 45,648 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 488,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,648 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Electric were worth $62,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.38. 5,711,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,793,639. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.96. The company has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

