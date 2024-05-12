Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 46,615 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,615 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gartner were worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gartner by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $439.27. 311,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.10 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $459.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.