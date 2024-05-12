Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 60,434 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 60,434 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.15% of Autoliv worth $14,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 143.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Autoliv by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Autoliv by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $534,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,606 shares of company stock valued at $835,205. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.34. 371,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $125.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.95.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

