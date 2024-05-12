Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 65,472 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,472 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $19,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,311,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 6.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,540,000 after purchasing an additional 80,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSA traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.94. 383,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.37. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

