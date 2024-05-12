Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 80,870 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,870 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southern were worth $17,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $1,945,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,939,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,769. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.02. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 72.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,126 shares of company stock worth $1,364,115. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

