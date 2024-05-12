Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 46,567 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Netflix were worth $49,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $610.87. 2,653,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,068. The company has a market capitalization of $263.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.61 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

