Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $4.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.38.

COOK opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Traeger has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Traeger had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $163.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 304,660 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Traeger by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 805,546 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Traeger by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Traeger by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 398.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

