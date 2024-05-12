Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Raised to $15.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TME. HSBC raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.78.

NYSE:TME opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,328,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,542,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,012,000 after buying an additional 7,094,511 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088,504 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,928,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,725,000 after buying an additional 4,317,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

