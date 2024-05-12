TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Bought by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in TFI International were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII opened at $137.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.94 and a 52-week high of $162.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.78.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

