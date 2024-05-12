The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Price Target Cut to $20.00

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

The GEO Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $450,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

