The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Greenbrier Companies worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 192,657 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,710,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 82,540 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,960,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.
Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:GBX opened at $53.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $58.00.
Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies
In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $300,846.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,654.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $300,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,654.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,176 shares of company stock worth $2,104,013. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.
