The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HCKT. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCKT

The Hackett Group Trading Up 0.1 %

HCKT opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $604.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.