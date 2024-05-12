The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,892 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $76,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.19.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.43. 3,413,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,359. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $343.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

