The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2039 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.
The Swatch Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of SWGAY opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $16.90.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
