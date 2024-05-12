The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2039 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Shares of SWGAY opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

