Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $15.04 Million Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,999 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 27.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $251,202.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Shares of ECVT opened at $9.78 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.31 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.