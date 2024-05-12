Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth $164,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,922.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WESCO International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $175.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.10 and its 200-day moving average is $161.57. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.30 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.21.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

